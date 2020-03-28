Don’t Hate, Isolate: Cat Shuts Down Owner’s Singing – Every Single Time

Whilst self-isolating, I’m sure my flatmates have been fed up of hearing me sing in my room, in the kitchen, in the shower – but thankfully, they’ve never hit me for it.

The same, however, can’t be said for Liz – the unlucky owner of ‘sassy-sweet Tuxedo cat‘ Helen – whose singing videos on Instagram went viral last year for the wrong reasons.

Rather than gaining internet success for her incredible singing voice, Liz found her Instagram account taking off because of her feline friend’s rather aggressive response to the singing, every single time.

Helen’s attacks on her owner Liz have brought internet fame to the cat-owner couple, with over 65,000 followers on Instagram at the time of writing. They also have a YouTube channel and website with regular content – and if you’re isolating and find yourself scrolling through Instagram, this’ll surely brighten your day.