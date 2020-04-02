Don’t Hate, Isolate: Woman Forced To Self-Isolate With Hinge Date

A mere five days after they first met, Thea De Gallier and her date were forced to self-isolate together for two weeks.

This unprecedented situation certainly caused plenty of awkwardness, however the pair quickly adapted to the circumstances; sharing food, introducing each other to their favourite TV shows, even inventing nicknames for each other, ‘posh tw*t‘ and ‘povvo‘.

Thea has shared her experience on twitter, providing regular updates using the hashtag #isolationandchill.

‘Well, his dog hated me at first but now happily sits on me, I’ve done a terrible Chewbacca impression, I’m wholeheartedly using this situation to give my WhatsApp groups the content they need and want.‘

Sounds like they have been highly productive!

‘We’ve pooled our food resources. I’ve quit smoking. I’ve introduced him to EastEnders (devastated by today’s news).‘

Ah, bringing out the best in each other.

‘We banish each other to separate rooms for space but still send memes.‘

What more could you want?

‘There’s the practical aspect that we can convert one of our flats to a food bunker if necessary (don’t worry, we’re not idiots going out and stockpiling bog roll).‘

They’re clearly already planning a future together!

They have also urged people to follow government advice and stay indoors, they have a view of the park and can see that many are still failing to comply.

I think we can all agree that this is a simply captivating modern love story. We at Wessex Scene would like to wish them a happy quarantine together.