Don’t hate, isolate: Meet Canada’s New Trend, ‘Caremongering’

In response to the Coronavirus pandemic, places in Canada have started a trend called ‘caremongering’ to try and encourage people to help those most vulnerable in their communities. A pun on the word ‘scaremongering’ which has unfortunately been prevalent throughout the spread of the virus, caremongering aims to ease worries somewhat by bringing the community together and encouraging kindness.

Organised mainly through social media, the campaign was initiated by Canadian resident, Valentina Harper, among others. More than 35 Facebook groups were created in 75 hours to serve residents throughout Canada, with the Toronto group holding over 9,000 members. The groups help those in the community share information with each other as well asking or offering help when needed. Examples included vulnerable people receiving necessary goods, a single mother gifted food for her child, and a group of people in Toronto offering to cook meals for those who are unable to. The groups’ main source of help is going food shopping for those who cannot leave their house.

Many have said that the Facebook groups have boosted their feeling of community, helping them stay optimistic during the uncertain time. This, along with other acts of community kindness popping up throughout the world, emphasise the effect of small acts of compassion can have on people’s mind-sets.