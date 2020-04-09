Britain’s Loneliest Dog Finally Gets Adopted

A border collie given the title of Britain’s loneliest dog after spending ten years in a rescue centre has finally found a loving home.

Bess arrived at Last Chance Animal Rescue in Edenbridge, Kent, when she was very young after being hit by a car, when her owners were no longer able to take care of her. A decade later, staff at the shelter launched an appeal to find Bess a home to spend her final years. They were overwhelmed by hundreds of adoption applications received from all over the world.

Bess is now settling into her new life with her family in the south coast of England, after the centre’s staff found the dog’s perfect match.

Centre manager, Jenny Mansfield, 37, spoke about Bess’s journey,

‘Bess came to us a long time ago, she was living on a farm but ran away and was hit by a car. She had pins in her neck and has always been sensitive about being touched around her neck. Her previous owners were unable to look after her because of change in circumstances. ‘She is friendly with people that she knows, but it even took the staff a long time to build her trust. Because of her injury she was wary around other dogs; she was a bit funny about having a lead on to start with. It took a long time for her to get to know people and we had to do 5 or 6 introductions with her new owners before she felt comfortable.”

A spokesperson for the rescue centre also said: