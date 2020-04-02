Don’t Hate, Isolate: Southampton Man Runs Marathon in His Garden

A Southampton man has completed an entire marathon in his back garden as Coronavirus fears leave millions of Brits confined to their homes.

Gareth Allen, a local of the city, ran 1,064 laps of his garden to reach the 26.2 mile goal, and was watched on Facebook Live by over 5,000 supportive spectators.

Allen was inspired to undertake the challenge by a man in Wuhan, the first epicentre of the pandemic. After completing the 50km in his garden during the harsh quarantine period, Allen commented, ‘Wow, this is snowballing on me. I’m going to be famous.‘

Many people across the UK are concerned about their fitness and physical well-being during the effective national lock down, with millions tuning in to Joe Wicks’ YouTube channel each weekday morning to take part in a half hour PE class.