- Don’t Hate, Isolate: Southampton Man Runs Marathon in His Garden
- Don’t Hate, Isolate: Meet Canada’s New Trend, ‘Caremongering’
- Don’t Hate, Isolate: ‘At Home’ Digital Choir Launched to Boost National Morale During Self-Isolation
- Don’t Hate, Isolate: Watch Comic’s Parody of Celebrities ‘Imagine’ Viral Video
- Don’t Hate, Isolate: Cat Shuts Down Owner’s Singing – Every Single Time
- Don’t Hate, Isolate: Black Rhino Numbers on a Delicate Rise
- Don’t Hate, Isolate: The Body Coach to Livestream Workouts Every Weekday Until Schools Reopen
- Don’t Hate, Isolate: Woman Forced To Self-Isolate With Hinge Date
- Don’t Hate, Isolate: 16 Tweets and TikToks to Get Your Through Quarantine
- Don’t Hate, Isolate: Britain’s Loneliest Dog Finally Gets Adopted
Because the only way to survive lockdown is memes.
Me Spending $100 on Postmates in a Week Normally:
-piece of shit
-proof millennials are lazy
-poor
Me Spending $100 on Postmates in a Week Now:
-iconic
-heroic
-supporter of local business
— 1984’s George Whorewell (@EwdatsGROSS) March 25, 2020
society may be ending, but the old man who goes to my local CVS to look at porn on the kodak photo machines is still going strong and that gives me hope
— Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) March 25, 2020
Keep on doing your part by staying inside and keeping a safe distance from one another. For those who don’t have that option for whatever reason…thank you and stay safe❤️ #FlattenTheCuve #QuaratineLife pic.twitter.com/5OiJf4MvDc
— The Flippist (@TheFlippist) March 21, 2020
the four horsemen of the apocalypse pic.twitter.com/aJtZ2a0Z7R
— '' (@kingslayerrs_) March 24, 2020
This quarantine has really upped some of y'all's creativity 😭 pic.twitter.com/CqDO5bLSbC
— *Stares in 𝐋𝐎𝐑𝐃 𝐙𝐔𝐑* (@lilnigga_Lexx) March 22, 2020
me to corona after finding out she infected harvey weinstein pic.twitter.com/OQVMA6bHk7
— kate (@fiImsbi) March 22, 2020
Be like Kylo Ren:
– Wears a mask
– Doesn't visit his elderly mom
– Socially & emotionally distant
– Talks to his gf only on Skype pic.twitter.com/LrslG6hOcL
— Sad Kylo Ren (@KyloIsSad) March 20, 2020
truly ahead of their time pic.twitter.com/YbPRAKCTx0
— DAVID-19 (@DiscreetLatino) March 14, 2020
coronvirus took it to far 😔 pic.twitter.com/Y129rFdEX3
— mamas (@millunamartin) March 17, 2020
this online semester feels very…optional when it’s not
— 𝐃. 𝐌𝐜𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐞𝐧 (@realdmcqueen) March 30, 2020
— 1984’s George Whorewell (@EwdatsGROSS) March 30, 2020
That’s it. That’s the article. Stay safe folks.