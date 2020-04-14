COVID-19: Southampton Volunteers Step Up to Assist Vulnerable Residents

As the UK approaches its coronavirus peak, local community groups have sprung up across Southampton to support those who are isolated or vulnerable during these testing times.

Born out of a collaboration between Southampton City Council and Southampton Clinical Commissioning Group, SO:Linked is a new service which fosters inclusion and community in the Solent region by partnering up with charities such as Alzheimers’ Society, Solent Mind, Spectrum, TWICS, and Social Enterprise Link.

SO:Linked has now stepped up to support local residents particularly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, pledging to offer practical help and mental health support to those who need it.

Such practical support is being delivered in the form of food and pharmaceutical deliveries to those identifying as vulnerable or key workers, and signposting to groups and charities offering emotional support during stressful periods.

The group was established last October, but has enhanced its activities rapidly in response to the outbreak. The site includes information not related to coronavirus, offering support for people with pets, and advice for what to do if you are housebound.

Residents are also encouraged to volunteer themselves to work with groups and charities in helping the wider Southampton community, and can do so here.